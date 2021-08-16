Barnstable, Yarmouth Police seek subject in incidents in both towns

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police and Yarmouth Police are looking to identify the individual in the attached videos regarding incidents in both towns. If you have any information that may help identify this individual please contact Detective Christopher Kent at 508-775-0445 ext. 2358
Thank you for your assistance.
August 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
