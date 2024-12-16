You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barricaded subject incident in Bourne resolved peacefully

Barricaded subject incident in Bourne resolved peacefully

December 16, 2024


BOURNE – Bourne Police report that officers were at an active call with a barricaded subject in the area of 100 High Meadow Circle Tuesday. Residents of High Meadow Circle had been requested to remain inside but that order has been lifted. Bourne Police say they will provide more updates at a later time.

