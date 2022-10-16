Barricaded suspect incident comes to peaceful end in Sandwich



SANDWICH – On Sunday at 8 AM, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Nantucket Trail to serve an arrest warrant. Officers made contact with a woman inside who confirmed that the wanted party was present. Officers attempted to have them come outside, but the individual refused to come outside or speak with police.

After having the female leave the residence, Sandwich Police and a member of the Mashpee Police made entry into the home. After seeing the officers, the wanted party fled into an upstairs bedroom and barricaded himself inside. Police attempted to negotiate, but the subject refused to exit the bedroom.

The Cape Cod Swat Team and Sandwich Fire Department were notified and responded to the scene. After several hours of negotiating, the wanted party came outside and was arrested without incident. The subject did not pose a risk to the community. Sandwich Police would like to thank all agencies involved as well as the cooperation of the community during the incident.