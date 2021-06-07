You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Basement fire breaks out ay home in Yarmouth

Basement fire breaks out ay home in Yarmouth

June 7, 2021



YARMOUTH – A fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The fire at 37 Shelburne Road reportedly began in the basement, possibly in a clothes dryer. No injuries were reported. Hyannis Firefighters assisted at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 