YARMOUTH – A fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The fire at 37 Shelburne Road reportedly began in the basement, possibly in a clothes dryer. No injuries were reported. Hyannis Firefighters assisted at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Basement fire breaks out ay home in Yarmouth
June 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
