WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a basement fire in a residence about 8 PM Saturday. The fire in the 1000 block of Main Street was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Crews checked for possible spread up the chimney but confined the damage to the basement. Further details were not immediately available. The house was left temporarily uninhabitable and the Red Cross is providing temporary shelter.
Basement fire doused in West Barnstable
February 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
