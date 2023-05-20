You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bathroom ceiling fan likely cause of house fire in Yarmouth

Bathroom ceiling fan likely cause of house fire in Yarmouth

May 20, 2023

YARMOUTH – A fire damaged a house in Yarmouth shortly after 2 PM Saturday. The fire in a duplex on Old Townhouse Road at West Yarmouth Road reportedly began in a bathroom ceiling fan. Firefighters stretched a hose and extinguished a small fire in the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 