YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to 61 Camp Street shortly before 10 AM. Arriving crews discovered a small fire in a bathroom fan. The fire was quickly put out but the area had to be opened up to check for any fire in the ceiling. No injuries were reported.
Bathroom fan causes small fire in Yarmouth
April 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- FEMA Provides Funding for Nantucket Firefighters
- FDA: N95 Masks, Now Plentiful, Should No Longer be Reused
- Second Steamship Authority Employee in a Week Tests Positive for COVID
- Sagamore Bridge Repairs Finishing Ahead of Schedule
- Community Health Center Offers Multiple Vaccine Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce
- Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens
- Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer
- Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations
- New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable