You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bathroom fan causes small fire in Yarmouth

Bathroom fan causes small fire in Yarmouth

April 24, 2021

YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to 61 Camp Street shortly before 10 AM. Arriving crews discovered a small fire in a bathroom fan. The fire was quickly put out but the area had to be opened up to check for any fire in the ceiling. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 