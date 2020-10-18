BREWSTER – Some scary moments in Brewster when a battery pack reportedly sparked a small fire and injured one person at a local home Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to a Cranview Road residence about 6 PM. According to reports, a battery pack ignited and caught a bed on fire. The homeowner was able to put the fire out but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for minor burns to a hand. Firefighters removed the mattress and ventilated smoke from the building. Further details were not immediately available.
Battery pack sparks small fire, injures one in Brewster
October 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
