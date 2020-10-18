Battery pack sparks small fire, injures one in Brewster

BREWSTER – Some scary moments in Brewster when a battery pack reportedly sparked a small fire and injured one person at a local home Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to a Cranview Road residence about 6 PM. According to reports, a battery pack ignited and caught a bed on fire. The homeowner was able to put the fire out but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for minor burns to a hand. Firefighters removed the mattress and ventilated smoke from the building. Further details were not immediately available.