You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Battery pack sparks small fire, injures one in Brewster

Battery pack sparks small fire, injures one in Brewster

October 18, 2020

BREWSTER – Some scary moments in Brewster when a battery pack reportedly sparked a small fire and injured one person at a local home Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to a Cranview Road residence about 6 PM. According to reports, a battery pack ignited and caught a bed on fire. The homeowner was able to put the fire out but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for minor burns to a hand. Firefighters removed the mattress and ventilated smoke from the building. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 