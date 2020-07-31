BCREPC Monitors Approach of Hurricane Isaias



CAPE COD – At a 2:00 p.m. conference call on Friday, the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) convened remotely to review the impacts of Hurricane Isaias on our region expected early next week.

Individuals present on the call included over 75 representatives from agencies across Cape Cod’s 15 towns and Nantucket, including police, fire, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Eversource, the Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC), and several volunteer organizations, including the Red Cross.

Currently a Category 1 storm, Hurricane Isaias’ movements and strength are subject to change; however, it appears to be consistent so far. Monitor the forecast over the weekend.

Isaias is anticipated to persist as a Category 1 storm or less.

Onset of Isaias currently forecasted to reach Cape Cod on Tuesday mid-day, with the bulk of the system occurring in the latter part of that afternoon.

Current National Weather Service predicts peak wind forecast will be 75 mph.

Localized minor storm surge is possible, particularly on the northwest-facing coastline.

Heavy rainfall is likely, coastal flooding and beach erosion is possible.

Falling trees, scattered power, and communications outages are possible.

To be safe, citizens should prepare for the potential of significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to secure all properties.

STATUS: BCREPC is monitoring Hurricane Isaias and will be ready to activate shelters if needed. BCREPC is also working with the Red Cross and other agencies to ensure that proper protocols be taken at shelters in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) is on standby. The next remote conference call will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m. to assess the latest forecasts. Visit www.bcrepc.org for updates.