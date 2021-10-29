BCREPC updates recovery efforts including other utilities

BARNSTABLE – While much of the attention has been on electricity restoration, cell and cable service has been affected by the storm as well. The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee issued an update on utility restoration saying that Eversource continues steady progress with power restoration efforts as 1,200 crews have been working throughout the day to troubleshoot and attend to downed wires Cape-wide. The focus continues to be on public safety, clearing blocked roadways and resolving electrical hazards. Local communities/DPWs are assisting with clean-up, allowing Eversource to prioritize restoration. While Eversource has released a global estimated time of restoration (ETR) of Saturday, October 30th at 6pm, it is anticipated that town by town ETRs will be available within the next 24 hours.

Open Cape and Verizon continue to respond to wireless service impacts. AT&T is tied to the Open Cape system and while several cuts impacting cell service have been repaired, additional repairs are required. It is anticipated that crews will have access to a primary damage site in Centerville at 8 PM this evening to begin service restoration.

Verizon has been chiefly impacted by the power outage and is bringing in a mobile unit to enhance the signal. This asset is onsite and should alleviate increased capacity issues. The unit is anticipated to be up and running by 6:30 PM this evening.

Cape Wide News has not been able to locate any official information from Comcast/Xfinity. We can confirm they are having cable/phone outages in the wake of the storm.