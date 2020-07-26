You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Beachgoer injured by unbrella in Sandwich

July 26, 2020

SANDWICH – A beachgoer was injured after reportedly being struck in the head by an umbrella apparently uprooted by a gust of wind. The incident happened at Scusset Beach. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

