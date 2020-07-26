SANDWICH – A beachgoer was injured after reportedly being struck in the head by an umbrella apparently uprooted by a gust of wind. The incident happened at Scusset Beach. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Beachgoer injured by unbrella in Sandwich
July 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
