HYANNIS – A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Hyannis shortly after 4:30 AM Thursday. The fire at 22 Brian Lane appeared to have started in a bedroom. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bedroom fire causes extensive damage to home in Hyannis
June 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
