Bedroom fire causes extensive damage to home in Hyannis

June 4, 2020

HYANNIS – A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Hyannis shortly after 4:30 AM Thursday. The fire at 22 Brian Lane appeared to have started in a bedroom. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

