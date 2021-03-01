EASTHAM – Fire broke out in a bedroom in Eastham about 10 PM Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to 445 Massasoit Road and found the fire had been knocked down. A hose line was stretched to check for extension and smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bedroom fire damages Eastham home
February 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
