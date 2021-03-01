You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bedroom fire damages Eastham home

Bedroom fire damages Eastham home

February 28, 2021

EASTHAM – Fire broke out in a bedroom in Eastham about 10 PM Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to 445 Massasoit Road and found the fire had been knocked down. A hose line was stretched to check for extension and smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

