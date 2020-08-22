You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicycle crash injures two in Wellfleet

Bicycle crash injures two in Wellfleet

August 22, 2020

WELLFLEET – Two bicycles reportedly collided in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened near Long Pond. Both riders were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. It was unclear if they were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. A Wellfleet police officer was immediately on the scene to render first aid.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 