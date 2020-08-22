WELLFLEET – Two bicycles reportedly collided in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened near Long Pond. Both riders were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. It was unclear if they were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. A Wellfleet police officer was immediately on the scene to render first aid.
Bicycle crash injures two in Wellfleet
August 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Announces Agreements for Offshore Wind Projects
- State Announces Grants for River and Wetland Restoration
- Bourne Republicans Endorse Keyes
- Homeless Prevention Council Hosts 19th Annual Backpack-to-School Program
- Sunday Journal Conversation with Heritage Museum and Gardens
- Sunday Journal Chat With Tom Keyes
- Sunday Journal Conversation with the Homeless Prevention Council
- State Public Health Lab to Upgrade Data System
- Cranberry Farmers Upbeat About Harvest Despite Challenges
- Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- Barnstable County Health Department Outlines School Reopening Guidance
- Wellfleet Extends Beach Sticker Season
- Xiarhos Opposes Mandatory Student Flu Vaccinations