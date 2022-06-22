You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist airlifted after accident in Orleans

Bicyclist airlifted after accident in Orleans

June 22, 2022

ORLEANS – A man was seriously injured in a bicycle accident in Orleans. Rescuers responded to Bakers Pond Road about 10:45 AM and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Orleans Middle School ball field. The victim was flown to an off-Cape trauma center with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.

