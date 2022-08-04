PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center.
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
August 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
