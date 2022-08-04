You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown

Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown

August 4, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center.

