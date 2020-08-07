TRURO – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crasg in Truro around 1:30 PM Friday afternoon. No vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash which happened on Depot Road near Mill Pond Road. The victim, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was taken to the Marconi area in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Truro
August 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
