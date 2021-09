PROVINCETOWN – A male bicyclist was airlifted after a crash on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The crash happened sometime before 2 PM near the parking lot for the dike walking trail off Provincelands Road. There was enough force to crack the helmet the man was wearing. He was transported to the Truro Public Safety Facility to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. National Park Service rangers are investigating the incident.