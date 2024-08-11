FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling from their bike. The incident happened about 6:30 PM Sunday on Chapel Park Avenue. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Falmouth
August 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
