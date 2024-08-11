You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Falmouth

Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Falmouth

August 11, 2024

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling from their bike. The incident happened about 6:30 PM Sunday on Chapel Park Avenue. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

