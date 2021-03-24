HARWICH – A man reportedly fell off his bicycle in Harwich sometime after 4 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to the scene on Route 28 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Harwich
March 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
