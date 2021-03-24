You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Harwich

Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Harwich

March 24, 2021

HARWICH – A man reportedly fell off his bicycle in Harwich sometime after 4 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to the scene on Route 28 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 