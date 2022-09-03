PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
September 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
