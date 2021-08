PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after falling off his bike in Provincetown. Rescuers responded to the Provincelands Bike Trail off Race Point Road in the Cape Cod National Seashore about 4 PM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.



pt081521a.3gp from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.