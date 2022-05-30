You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist critically injured in Eastham collision

Bicyclist critically injured in Eastham collision

May 30, 2022

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle in Eastham sometime after 2:30 PM Monday. The incident happened on Massasoit Road near Edgewood Road. Massasoit Road was expected to be closed for an extended time while the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

