EASTHAM – A bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle in Eastham sometime after 2:30 PM Monday. The incident happened on Massasoit Road near Edgewood Road. Massasoit Road was expected to be closed for an extended time while the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.
Bicyclist critically injured in Eastham collision
May 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
