Bicyclist critically injured in Mashpee

June 29, 2023

MASHPEE – A car and bicycle collided in Mashpee shortly after 10 PM Thursday. The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

