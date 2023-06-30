MASHPEE – A car and bicycle collided in Mashpee shortly after 10 PM Thursday. The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Bicyclist critically injured in Mashpee
June 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
