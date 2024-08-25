PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was critically injured in Provincetown Sunday evening. The rider reportedly suffered a head injury on Bradford Street at Central Street about 7 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not clear if the rider was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist critically injured in Provincetown
August 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
