You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist critically injured in Provincetown

Bicyclist critically injured in Provincetown

August 25, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was critically injured in Provincetown Sunday evening. The rider reportedly suffered a head injury on Bradford Street at Central Street about 7 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not clear if the rider was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 