You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist critically injured in Wellfleet

Bicyclist critically injured in Wellfleet

November 17, 2021

WELLFLEET – A bicyclist was critically injured after reportedly falling from his bike in Wellfleet. It happened about 9 AM along Route 6 at the entrance to Maurice’s Campground. Bystanders and an Eastham Police officer reached the scene quickly and started CPR. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

