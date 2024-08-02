You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured after collision with car in Falmouth

August 1, 2024

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth around 11 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Sandwich Road between Thomas B. Landers Road. and Turner Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

