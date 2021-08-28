WELLFLEET – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Wellfleet Saturday morning. The incident happened on the Cape Cod Rail Trail north of Marconi Beach Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. It was not immediately clear if the cyclist was wearing a helmet.
Bicyclist injured along Cape Cod Rail Trail in Wellfleet
August 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
