Bicyclist injured in accident in Yarmouth

September 12, 2024

YARMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured in an accident in Yarmouth about 7 PM Thursday. The rider reportedly fell from the bike on Willow Street near the Route 6 ramps. No vehicle was involved in the incident. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

