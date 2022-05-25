You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in accident on bike trail in Provincetown

May 25, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 11 AM not far from the Beech Forest Picnic Area. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.

