PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 11 AM not far from the Beech Forest Picnic Area. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist injured in accident on bike trail in Provincetown
May 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Says “We Have to Act” After Texas School Shooting
- MassDOT Competing for Federal Money that Could Fund Canal Bridges
- US Safety, Savings Rules Set Stage for Baby Formula Shortage
- New Shark Center Opening in Provincetown
- Life Imitates Art: “Jaws” Extra Named Oak Bluffs Police Chief
- Barnstable County Budget Cuts Could Put Harwich I.T. Plans in Jeopardy
- 4 C’s Hosting In-Person Commencement Wednesday
- UPDATE: Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal Reopens Wednesday After COVID Issues
- Falmouth Police searching for missing woman
- Fire Officials: Plug Air Conditioners Directly Into Walls
- Commendation Ceremony Honors Cotuit EMS for April Rescue
- Some Jif Peanut Butter Products Linked to Salmonella Cases
- Disagreements Continue Over Barnstable County FY23 Budget