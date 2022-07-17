You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Harwich

Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Harwich

July 17, 2022

HARWICH – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Harwich. The crash happened on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) by the Pleasant Lake General Store shortly before 5 PM Sunday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.

