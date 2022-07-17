HARWICH – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Harwich. The crash happened on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) by the Pleasant Lake General Store shortly before 5 PM Sunday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Harwich
July 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
