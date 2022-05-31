You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal

Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal

May 31, 2022

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.

