Bicyclist injured in fall off trail in Falmouth

Bicyclist injured in fall off trail in Falmouth

September 4, 2021

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured after reported falling off their bike in the woods off the bike trail. It happened shortly before 9 AM Saturday near 210 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). Rescuers reached the scene by ATV and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

