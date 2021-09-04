FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured after reported falling off their bike in the woods off the bike trail. It happened shortly before 9 AM Saturday near 210 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). Rescuers reached the scene by ATV and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist injured in fall off trail in Falmouth
September 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
