FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured after apparently falling from their bike on the Shining Sea Bikeway near Wing Road around 4 PM. The victim reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was carried to an ambulance and transported to Falmouth Hospital. It was unclear of the rider was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist injured in fall on trail in Falmouth
February 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
