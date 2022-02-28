You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in fall on trail in Falmouth

Bicyclist injured in fall on trail in Falmouth

February 28, 2022

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured after apparently falling from their bike on the Shining Sea Bikeway near Wing Road around 4 PM. The victim reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was carried to an ambulance and transported to Falmouth Hospital. It was unclear of the rider was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.

