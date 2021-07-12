PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured near Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown Monday afternoon. National Park Rangers were first on scene about 2:30 PM and reported the victim was in and out of consciousness. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist injured in Provincetown
July 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
