Bicyclist injured in Provincetown

July 12, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured near Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown Monday afternoon. National Park Rangers were first on scene about 2:30 PM and reported the victim was in and out of consciousness. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

