WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable
June 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
