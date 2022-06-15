You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable

Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable

June 15, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

