Bicyclist reportedly struck and injured by vehicle that left scene in Yarmouth

August 21, 2023

YARMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car that then left the scene. The incident happened about 6:45 PM Tuesday on West Great Western Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are searching for the vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.

