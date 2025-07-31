You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Hyannis

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Hyannis

July 31, 2025

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Hyannis. It happened about 3 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) just off the Airport Rotary. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Route 132 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and the crash investigated by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 