Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Mashpee

April 23, 2022

MASHPEE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Mashpee shortly before 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Great Neck Road South by the Cape Cod Children’s Museum. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

