MASHPEE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Mashpee shortly before 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Great Neck Road South by the Cape Cod Children’s Museum. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Mashpee
April 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
