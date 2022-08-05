EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
August 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
