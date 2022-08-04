CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Centerville
August 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
- Lt. Gov. Candidate Kim Driscoll On Cape Thursday
- Barnstable to Host Info Session on Rt. 28 Sewer Expansion
- Cape Symphony Announces Six New Board of Trustees Members
- Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
- Provincetown In Need of Volunteers for Primary Elections
- Road Work on Yarmouth’s Station Ave to Cause Detours Wednesday
- Cape Cod Artificial Reefs Receive Boost from State
- Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection
- Drive-Thru Food Drives for Local Vets to be Held Through August
- Whelan Receives Dennis Patrolmen’s Endorsement in Sherriff Bid
- M/V Gay Head Returning to Service After Emergency Repairs
- Marine Experts Applaud Vessel Speed Regulations