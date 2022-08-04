Bicyclist seriously injured in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.