YARMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Yarmouth. It happened about 5 AM Monday at North Main Street and White’s Path. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photos and video by BSears Media/CWN



ya081924 pickup vs bike crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.