Bicyclist seriously injured in fall from bike in Provincetown

Bicyclist seriously injured in fall from bike in Provincetown

July 14, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after falling off their bike in Provincetown. It happened just before 10 PM Wednesday evening on Commercial Street by the Lobster Pot Restaurant. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible broken leg. Further details were not immediately available.

