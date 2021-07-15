PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after falling off their bike in Provincetown. It happened just before 10 PM Wednesday evening on Commercial Street by the Lobster Pot Restaurant. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible broken leg. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in fall from bike in Provincetown
July 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
