Bicyclist seriously injured in fall in Falmouth

May 4, 2023

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off his bike in Falmouth. The incident happened on the Shining Sea Bikeway off Palmer Avenue sometime before 10:30 PM Thursday. The victim was transported to the helipad at Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

