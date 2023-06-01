FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 6:30 PM Thursday on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) near Westmoreland Drive. The female victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Falmouth
June 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
