Bicyclist seriously injured in Falmouth

June 1, 2023

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 6:30 PM Thursday on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) near Westmoreland Drive. The female victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

