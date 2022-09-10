You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

September 10, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Provincetown. The victim reportedly crashed coming down the large hill near Gosnold/Winslow Streets and suffered a head injury around 3:30 PM Saturday. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Provincetown Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 