PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Provincetown. The victim reportedly crashed coming down the large hill near Gosnold/Winslow Streets and suffered a head injury around 3:30 PM Saturday. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Provincetown Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown
September 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
