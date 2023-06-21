PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in Provincetown shortly after 6 PM Wednesday. According to reports, the victim may have collided with a fire hydrant at the intersection of Bradford and School Streets before falling off of the bike resulting in a serious foot injury. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown
June 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
