Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in Provincetown shortly after 6 PM Wednesday. According to reports, the victim may have collided with a fire hydrant at the intersection of Bradford and School Streets before falling off of the bike resulting in a serious foot injury. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.