You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

June 21, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in Provincetown shortly after 6 PM Wednesday. According to reports, the victim may have collided with a fire hydrant at the intersection of Bradford and School Streets before falling off of the bike resulting in a serious foot injury. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 