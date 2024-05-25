You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Sandwich

Bicyclist seriously injured in Sandwich

May 25, 2024

SANDWICH – A bicyclist reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after falling off their bike in Sandwich. The incident happened sometime after 1 PM on Route 6A near Old Main Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

