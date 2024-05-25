SANDWICH – A bicyclist reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after falling off their bike in Sandwich. The incident happened sometime after 1 PM on Route 6A near Old Main Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Sandwich
May 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
