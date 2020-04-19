You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured on Joint Base Cape Cod

Bicyclist seriously injured on Joint Base Cape Cod

April 19, 2020

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A mountain bike rider was seriously injured after apparently falling off their bike on Joint Base Cape Cod. It happened sometime after 11 AM Sunday morning. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the base fire station to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

