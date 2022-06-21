You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bicycle Trail in Provincetown

Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bicycle Trail in Provincetown

June 21, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash along the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown around 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 