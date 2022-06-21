PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash along the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown around 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bicycle Trail in Provincetown
June 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
